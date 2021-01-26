fbpx

Elderly fishermen attacked while fishing: Port Elizabeth

Eastern Cape 26 January 2021

Two elderly fishermen were attacked early yesterday morning, 25 January 2021 while fishing near the Blue Hole in Noordhoek in Marine Drive.

The suspects ran off, taking a bag containing some fish, fishing equipment and clothing. The estimated value of the items is R5800.

The suspects also punctured two tyres of both the victims’ vehicles. They were taken to hospital for treatment. The 76-year-old with multiple stab wounds was treated and discharged while the 66-year-old was admitted in hospital.

A case of armed robbery and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm is under investigation.

