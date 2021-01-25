Shacks burnt down in Sea Vista fire

A big fire broke out in Sea Vista last night that burnt down at least eight shacks.

The Kouga Fire Department, together with the St Francis Bay Disaster Volunteer Group, managed to get the fire under control late last night.

The community hall has be opened to accommodate those who lost homes.

The Disaster Volunteer Group has requested assistance with donations of building material, roof sheeting as well as furniture, bedding and clothes and they can be to contacted via their Facebook page.

Donations can be dropped at St Francis Bay Property Owners office at 28 Lyme Rd South.

The Kouga Municipality will do further assessments this morning.