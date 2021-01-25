NSRI evacuates fishermen from Chokka boats

On Friday, 22 January, the NSRI St Francis Bay activated to evacuate a Port Elizabeth fisherman suffering an illness on a Chokka boat.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched and Private Care ambulance services were activated to stand-by at the St Francis Bay sea rescue station.

“We rendezvoused with the fishing boat off-shore of Hysklip and the fisherman was transferred onto our sea rescue craft,” said Sarah Smith, NSRI St Francis Bay station commander.

“He was brought to our NSRI sea rescue station in the Port of St Francis and he was transported to hospital by Private Care ambulance in a stable condition for further medical care.

Then at 22h20 on Friday, our NSRI St Francis Bay duty crew had to evacuate a Port Elizabeth fisherman suffering injuries sustained after he fell onboard a Chokka fishing vessel.

The fisherman fell and injured himself after experiencing a medical illness onboard the vessel.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched and we rendezvoused with the fishing boat off-shore of Oyster Bay and the fisherman was transferred onto our sea rescue craft.

In the care of our NSRI medics the fisherman was brought to our NSRI sea rescue station in the Port of St Francis and he was transported to hospital by Private Care ambulance in a stable condition for further medical care,” added Smith.