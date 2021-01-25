fbpx

Jeffreys Bay down to 28 active Covid cases

Jeffreys Bay down to 28 active Covid cases
Jeffreys Bay 25 January 2021

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay has dropped to 28 as at 23 January.

In Kouga, the total number of active cases is 71, with Humansdorp reporting a total of 24 active cases.

St Francis Bay is down to just seven active cases, as Kouga retreats from the peak of its second wave. At the peak of the second wave at the end of November, there was a total of 1496 cases in Kouga, which has dropped to 339 in January thus far.

The DA led Kouga Municipality deployed over 100 people as Disaster Volunteers who assisted at funerals and other gatherings to ensure social distancing and that citizens were wearing masks and sanitising.

This pro active approach seems to have helped bring down the numbers of positive cases in Kouga.

Article continues below...

Unfortunately beaches remain closed under national lockdown regulations, which will continue to severely impact the oceans economy in the region.

The liquor ban, while ensuring that hospitals do not have to deal with the trauma cases resulting from alcohol abuse, is also having a devastating effect on the restaurant industry in Jeffreys Bay which could lead to job losses.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa currently stands at 40 874.

Related Posts

Actress Stephanie Baartman inspires girls from her hometown

A Humansdorp-born celebrity returned to her hometown this month with an inspirational message for girl learners from a local high…

31 Aug 2019
Photo of the day – matric farewell 2013

Collegiate High School held their 2013 Matric Farewell last weekend and St Francis Bay local Samantha Wright certainly looked the…

14 Feb 2013
Kia beach tennis tour cape st francis st francis bay
Beach Tennis Tour will serve at St Francis

Kouga will be home to top-class tennis action this December – seeing local, national and international players descending on the…

12 Dec 2018
Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga

There has been a surge in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga Municipality with 66 new cases being reported…

19 Nov 2020
humansdorp
Kouga Municipality to buy land for housing developments

In a historic Council meeting held on 17 April 2019 in Jeffreys Bay, the DA led Kouga Council resolved to…

22 Apr 2019
First street sport festival for Humansdorp

Young people from Humansdorp are gearing up to take back the streets from criminals and gangsters. The first Humansdorp Street…

12 Dec 2019
Photo of the day – bird drinking

A magical image of a bird drinking captured by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright Article continues below…

05 Aug 2012
Another levy for cash strapped consumers

Residents of the Kouga will have to pay a so called fire levy as from July next year. That is…

19 Dec 2011
First Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay has recorded its first two confirmed cases of Covid-19. Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the cases were…

27 May 2020
Humansdorp man dies while playing rugby

An Kouga rugby player has collapsed and died during a match between the All Blacks and the Auckland Tigers at…

17 Aug 2015
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There is 140 positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga, with an outbreak at the Humansdorp hospital according to Kouga Executive Mayor…

22 Jun 2020
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved

“An area where we are particularly proud of the progress we have made, is waste management and cleansing.” So said…

20 Mar 2019
Emptying of sewer tanks made easy in Kouga

Ward 12 logged the greatest number of service requests through the Kouga Call Centre and Link app in October. The…

16 Nov 2018
Photo of the day – spotted eagle owl

A rare picture of a spotted eagle owl with its chick. St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured the moment…

07 Dec 2012
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay

A fisherman, believed to be from Humansdorp, has been reported as being lost overboard. The skipper of the fishing vessel,…

11 Jan 2018