Jeffreys Bay down to 28 active Covid cases

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay has dropped to 28 as at 23 January.

In Kouga, the total number of active cases is 71, with Humansdorp reporting a total of 24 active cases.

St Francis Bay is down to just seven active cases, as Kouga retreats from the peak of its second wave. At the peak of the second wave at the end of November, there was a total of 1496 cases in Kouga, which has dropped to 339 in January thus far.

The DA led Kouga Municipality deployed over 100 people as Disaster Volunteers who assisted at funerals and other gatherings to ensure social distancing and that citizens were wearing masks and sanitising.

This pro active approach seems to have helped bring down the numbers of positive cases in Kouga.

Unfortunately beaches remain closed under national lockdown regulations, which will continue to severely impact the oceans economy in the region.

The liquor ban, while ensuring that hospitals do not have to deal with the trauma cases resulting from alcohol abuse, is also having a devastating effect on the restaurant industry in Jeffreys Bay which could lead to job losses.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa currently stands at 40 874.