Photo of the day – JBay sunrise

Jeffreys Bay is renowned for the majestic sunrises that occur over the ocean in summer and over the mountain range in winter.

Its the perfect time to be on the beach, watching the waves or taking an early morning walk and keeping an eye out for the dolphins that cruise up and down the coast.

Thousands of shells lay on the seashore, just waiting to be discovered by those locals and visitors who are up early enough to watch the sunrise.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this magnificent photo of a sunrise over the ocean.