Jeffreys Bay is a perfect Digital Nomad destination

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the world functions and remote working has become the norm for many companies and individuals.

This has lead to the rise of digital nomads, who roam the world and can work from any destination that has adequate internet connectivity.

Digital Nomads are a population of independent workers who choose to embrace a location-independent, technology-enabled lifestyle that allows them to travel and work remotely, anywhere in the world, according to MBO Partners.

Nearly 5 million people regard themselves as digital nomads with this figure expected to rise to around 17 million when the world can travel safely again.

Jeffreys Bay is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this new normal in the work space for many different reasons. Lets take a look at a few.

Co-working space

A desk with high speed internet connectivity is crucial for a town or city wishing to attract digital nomads. The first co-working space has opened in Jeffreys Bay with the Green Room offering hotdesking, workstations, private offices, meeting rooms, zoom rooms and professional recording studios.

Situated in the Surf Village, there are coffee shops, surf shops, a skate park and the Kitchen Window surf break all within spitting distance of the remote work space.

There is a communal lounge, with a view of the ocean, that will ensure digital nomads can become part of a community within Jeffreys Bay.

When is the best time for Digital Nomads to visit Jeffreys Bay

The simple answer to this question is – all year.

The summer months will be best for those digital nomads seeking the sun and the beach with Jeffreys Bay being home to endless stretches of golden sand dunes and Main Beach, an iconic Blue Flag beach, is just a few hundred meters from the Surf Village and the Green Room co working space.

One can even take a trip to Paradise Beach for a walk along an untouched beach that is one of the undiscovered gems in Jeffreys Bay.

The winter months will be attractive to digital nomads who want to surf the world class waves of Jeffreys Bay.

Imagine catching a few barrels before work, hitting Kitchen Windows for a quick lunch time surf and then ending the day enjoying waves with the locals at Surfers Point.

Where to stay in Jeffreys Bay

Digital nomads, and any remote worker, is spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation in Jeffreys Bay.

For top of the range luxury accommodation, look no further than African Perfection.

For views second to none, guests from all over the world choose to stay at African Perfection.

This classically styled guesthouse offers eight en-suite rooms, individually decorated with a distinct and celebrated African sentiment.

Situated right on Supertubes, the world’s best wave, there are a number of other accommodation options right on the beach other than African Perfection.

For more affordable accommodation, Island Vibe, situated on the beach and just a five minute walk to the coworking space at Green Room is certainly a good option for budget conscious Digital Nomads.

Getting around in JBay

It is easy to walk around in Jeffreys Bay, with most attractions within a few minutes walk, yet there will be days a digital nomad will want transport.

JBay Cabs is a well established transport company in town and will be able to cater for all transport requirements, including shuttles to and from the Port Elizabeth Airport, which is 80 km from Jeffreys Bay.

Mobile Internet

South Africa has four major mobile operators: MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C.

There is no problem with getting a local SIM card – they are available in numerous locations: shops, kiosks or mobile operators outlets. You just have to remember that you need to show your passport while buying a SIM card.

Jeffreys Bay is also experiencing a major deployment of fibre with Telkom, Herotel and Vodacom all rolling out fibre with other companies like Frogfoot in the planning phase.

Currency

With the South African Rand trading at 18.45 to the Euro, digital nomads can live relatively cheaply in Jeffreys Bay while continuing to earn in Euro or USD.

Things to do in Jeffreys Bay

Take the opportunity while you in the Surf Capital of South Africa to catch some waves if you an experienced surfer or take some lessons with one of the surf schools who teach beginners on Main Beach.

Jeffreys Bay is flanked by nature reserves with the Seekoei Nature Reserve on the one side and the Kabeljous Nature Reserve on the other.

You can also visit the Supertubes Park and watch locals and visitors trade waves at the same venue where the JBay Open of Surfing, a World Surf League Championship Tour event takes place.

Sandboarding takes place on the dunes behind Marina Martinique, which is the open water swim capital of South Africa, should you want to put on goggles and go for a swim in the protected canals of Martinique.

Finish off the day with sundowners and a world class meal at any one of the seaside restaurants like Kitchen Window, Walskipper or Tapas.

Day trips to Addo Elephants Park, home to over 600 elephants, lion, buffalo and rhino are very popular and on the bucket list for any visit to Jeffreys Bay.

The Links Golf Course in St Francis Bay is also highly recommended for a round of golf on one of South Africa’s most highly rated premier golf courses.

Photo: Deon Lategan