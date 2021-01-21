West Wind digital lifestyle magazine January 2021 is Live

The new-look and revitalised St Francis Bay digital magazine The West Wind has released their January 2021 issue. At close to 60 pages, it has fun and entertaining content from the greater St Francis Bay area including Humansdorp and JBay.

A new design, and content dedicated to the local community and local businesses, it has been received with excitement.

In this issue, there is an informative review on Dune Ridge Country House in St Francis, as well as a review of the stunning new pop-up dark kitchen in Cape St Francis called Q’s Garden.

Formerly of Getafix Juice Bar, Quentin Fuller (hence – the ‘Q’) has opened up a super-cool takeaway spot with excellent, healthy food options.

Then there is an article on local surfers abroad, including JBay’s Matt McGillivray in Hawaii and Julian Werts who has been in Indonesia for the lockdown duration.

Haydn Holmes introduces his column on fitness that is set to be a regular feature and there is a story on the background of Ricky’s Drift.

There is also a sampling of One33’s Dark Rum, because who wouldn’t, and a review of Shadow Flicker, a fascinating book set in St Francis and written by Melissa Volker.

However, the highlight of the magazine is a visual feast of images from local photographer Christoper Scott. Entitled ‘Seascapes’ it is a collection of his best ocean images and portrays the beauty of this cool little corner of the world. View the mag here