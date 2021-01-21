fbpx

West Wind digital lifestyle magazine January 2021 is Live

West Wind digital lifestyle magazine January 2021 is Live
Jeffreys Bay 21 January 2021

The new-look and revitalised St Francis Bay digital magazine The West Wind has released their January 2021 issue. At close to 60 pages, it has fun and entertaining content from the greater St Francis Bay area including Humansdorp and JBay.

A new design, and content dedicated to the local community and local businesses, it has been received with excitement.

In this issue, there is an informative review on Dune Ridge Country House in St Francis, as well as a review of the stunning new pop-up dark kitchen in Cape St Francis called Q’s Garden.

Formerly of Getafix Juice Bar, Quentin Fuller (hence – the ‘Q’) has opened up a super-cool takeaway spot with excellent, healthy food options.

Then there is an article on local surfers abroad, including JBay’s Matt McGillivray in Hawaii and Julian Werts who has been in Indonesia for the lockdown duration.

Article continues below...

Haydn Holmes introduces his column on fitness that is set to be a regular feature and there is a story on the background of Ricky’s Drift.

There is also a sampling of One33’s Dark Rum, because who wouldn’t, and a review of Shadow Flicker, a fascinating book set in St Francis and written by Melissa Volker.

However, the highlight of the magazine is a visual feast of images from local photographer Christoper Scott. Entitled ‘Seascapes’ it is a collection of his best ocean images and portrays the beauty of this cool little corner of the world. View the mag here

Related Posts

Power supply to St Francis Bay to be interrupted

The electricity supply to the whole of St Francis Bay will be interrupted today, 31 October, from 8am to 3pm….

31 Oct 2019
Cyclist killed on R330 near St Francis Bay

An elderly cyclist was killed on the road between St Francis Bay and Humansdorp yesterday morning (16 November 2018). The Humansdorp…

17 Nov 2018
kromme river
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise

St Francis Bay has developed into a thriving coastal town that is slowly regaining its reputation as a premier holiday…

19 Mar 2019
Walkway from St Francis Bay CBD To Sea Vista complete

The walkway that links the St Francis Bay Central Business District to Sea Vista is complete, and it looks magnificent….

19 Feb 2020
Great racing at SA Canoe Champs in St Francis Bay

Andy Birkett and Hank McGregor won a thrilling race for the men’s K2 title at the South African Marathon Championships…

19 Jun 2018
Photo of the day – Kromme River bridge

The Kromme River is a major part of the lifestyle of the wider St Francis Bay area and the mouth…

03 Jun 2019
CCTV cameras reduce crime in St Francis Bay

Crime has been reduced in St Francis Bay through the CCTV cameras that have been installed through the Special Rating…

04 Aug 2019
Take care when boating on the Kromme River

St Francis Bay – The Kromme Joint River Committee has asked all canal and river users to proceed with caution…

26 Oct 2019
Eastern Cape municipality cannot pay its staff

The Gariep municipality in the Eastern Cape is unable to pay staff this month. This is symptomatic of the collapse…

01 Jul 2011
bruces beauties
Photo of the day – Bruces Beauties

Bruces Beauties is a wave that received iconic status in the 1960’s and spurred a surf tourism industry that is…

31 Mar 2019
main beach jeffreys bay
Kouga Mayor thanks all festive season roleplayers

A lot of hard work happened behind the scenes to ensure a safe and relaxing festive season for all holiday…

25 Jan 2020
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis red tide

The latest episode of red tide appears to have passed, just in time for the holiday season. While red tide…

03 Dec 2018
Surfers give input into proposed new groyne placement in St Francis Bay

St Francis Bay – a somewhat impromptu meeting took place between members of the St Francis Bay Special Rating Area,…

16 Jan 2020
Photo of the day – sunrise at Granny’s pool

We may not be allowed on the beaches at the moment but that doesnt stop the sun from rising over…

03 Jan 2021
Excellent surf For Billabong Seal Point Pro Junior – day 2

Cape St Francis – Pristine, ruler edged 3 – 4 foot lines were peeling down the point at Seal Point…

22 Sep 2019