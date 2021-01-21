Log on to the DA Virtual Town Hall meeting this evening

Tune in for a Virtual Town Hall meeting this evening with DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, Kouga Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, and Eastern Cape Provincial Chairman, Andrew Whitfield.

Updates will be given around the latest DA party news and Mayor Hendricks will take about Kouga Municipality’s successes and plans for the future.

The new normal is virtual meetings due to restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus and the DA will be hosting the town hall meeting on their DA Kouga facebook page

The meeting will start at 6 pm.

“Please may I have the privilege of your attendance at the virtual meeting,” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“There has been major improvements in service delivery since 2016 when the DA took over the Kouga Municipality and we would like to share some of those with you.

We would also like to share what our plans are for 2021, one of them being the resealing of tar roads throughout all the towns of the Municipality.

We inherited a R 500 million backlog on road maintenance and upgrades and we have managed to stabilize our finances so that money can now be spend where it belongs – in service delivery,”

The leader of the DA, John Steenhuizen will give an update on national events as well.