Simple Travel Guide To the Caribbean

The Caribbean is one of the best travel destinations in the world, the main reason for that is that we have a range of islands as well as villas that are more than able to cater for all your needs.

And if you are planning a trip to the Caribbean we have simple travel guide on some of the best islands and villas to stay at.

Best Islands in the Caribbean

There are over 40 different islands that make up the Caribbean, and while all of these islands are amazing, there are some that will be able to take your breath away. That being said some of the best islands to stay at while in the Caribbean include:

• Anguilla Island

• Bahamas

• Barbados

• Grenada

• Necker

• The Cayman Islands

Top Caribbean Villas and Resorts

At all these islands you will be able to find so of the best villas to stay at and some of the best views as well. With services that are worth a 6-star rating including meals, laundry, butlers and even Wi-Fi.

In addition, the best part about the Caribbean is that there is also a villa for everything on the different islands. That being said, if you are travelling with family, family, business, or you need a honey moon suit, you are able to get them scattered across the different islands.

Also, if you are a person who prefers their time alone, there are also a series of private islands as well that are more than willing to accommodate you.

With that being said, some of the best villas to stay at include:

• Beachfront Villas- Calivigny Island, Seclusion estate, Valley Trunk estate

• Corporate Villas- Thatch Caye, Anii Villa estate, Golden Clouds

• Luxury Villas- Tartaruga, Ela, Santosa

• Private Islands- Middle Cay, Lucky House at COMO parrot Cay, Cayo Espanto-Casa Estrella, Little Whale Cay

• Honeymoon Villas- Sunrise, Cosmos, White Coral

• Group Villas- Cove Spring, Elsewhere, Neveah

• Wedding Villas- Aliseo Villa 9, Villa Enea, Belair Great House

Photo: Pexels