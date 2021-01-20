fbpx

Kouga Municipality tendering for phase 2 of the 66kV overhead line

Jeffreys Bay 20 January 2021

Bid Number: 5/2021

Bid Description: RE-ADVERTISEMENT: PHASE 2 OF 66kV DOUBLE CIRCUIT OVERHEAD LINE BETWEEN MELKHOUT SUBSTATION AT HUMANSDORP AND THE MAIN INTAKE SUBSTATION AT JEFFREYS BAY: SPECIFICATION NO. G/10502/E

Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Date Published:  18 JANUARY 2021
Closing Date / Time:  05 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12:00
Enquiries: MR. T. MADATT
Contact Person: MR. T. MADATT
Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]
Telephone number: 0422002200
FAX Number:  0422008606

Where bid documents can be obtained:
Website: An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Monday, 18 January 2021. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder, MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to [email protected].

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD, JEFFREYS BAY 6330 
Where bids should be delivered: Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 5/2021:“PHASE 2 OF 66kV DOUBLE CIRCUIT OVERHEAD LINE BETWEEN MELKHOUT SUBSTATION AT HUMANSDORP AND THE MAIN INTAKE SUBSTATION AT JEFFREYS BAY: SPECIFICATION NO. G/10502/E, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay, Room 122 on or before FRIDAY, 05 FEBRUARY 2021 at 12:00.

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD JEFFREYS BAY 6330

Briefing Session
A compulsory / Optional briefing session will be held on:
Date: 27 JANUARY 2021
Time: 10:00
Venue: A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in bidding for this project on Wednesday27 January 2021 @ 10h00. A request to attend or join the virtual clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to [email protected] before 16h00 (end of business), on the 26 January 2021. Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h00 on the 26 January 2021 will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered.

