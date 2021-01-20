Kouga Municipality tendering for phase 2 of the 66kV overhead line

Bid Number: 5/2021

Bid Description: RE-ADVERTISEMENT: PHASE 2 OF 66kV DOUBLE CIRCUIT OVERHEAD LINE BETWEEN MELKHOUT SUBSTATION AT HUMANSDORP AND THE MAIN INTAKE SUBSTATION AT JEFFREYS BAY: SPECIFICATION NO. G/10502/E

Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Date Published: 18 JANUARY 2021

Closing Date / Time: 05 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12:00

Enquiries: MR. T. MADATT

Contact Person: MR. T. MADATT

Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Telephone number: 0422002200

FAX Number: 0422008606

Where bid documents can be obtained:

Website: An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Monday, 18 January 2021. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder, MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to [email protected].

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD, JEFFREYS BAY 6330

Where bids should be delivered: Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “ NOTICE NO: 5/2021:“PHASE 2 OF 66kV DOUBLE CIRCUIT OVERHEAD LINE BETWEEN MELKHOUT SUBSTATION AT HUMANSDORP AND THE MAIN INTAKE SUBSTATION AT JEFFREYS BAY: SPECIFICATION NO. G/10502/E ”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay, Room 122 on or before FRIDAY, 05 FEBRUARY 2021 at 12:00.

Briefing Session

A compulsory / Optional briefing session will be held on:

Date: 27 JANUARY 2021

Time: 10:00

Venue: A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in bidding for this project on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 @ 10h00. A request to attend or join the virtual clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to [email protected] before 16h00 (end of business), on the 26 January 2021. Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h00 on the 26 January 2021 will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered.