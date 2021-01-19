Jeffreys Bay down to 49 active Covid cases

fbpx

Jeffreys Bay 19 January 2021

Jeffreys Bay and the wider Kouga region appear to have peaked from the second wave of the Covid-19 virus.

There are 49 active cases in Jeffreys Bay with a total of 1 557 cases recorded since April 2020.

Humansdorp is down to 27 active cases and St Francis Bay 20 as at 17 January 2021.

Patensie has 9 active cases and Hankey just 2 cases.

The entire Sarah Baartman district has a total of 435 active cases with a total of 542 deaths from the Corona virus.

There are positive early signs that South Africa may be over the peak of our second wave much sooner than anticipated.

Daily cases have dropped 25% to near 14,000 a day. South Africa’s positivity rate has dropped to 24% from 29% last week.

“Last week we had 16,000 people in hospital which steadily grew to 17,200 during the week but encouragingly we’ve just started to see hospital admissions drop for the first time in a long time,” said analyst Kuben Nair.

“On a weekly basis the admissions have risen from 16,000 to 16,900 but the last few days of declines is a positive trend we hope to see continue.”

