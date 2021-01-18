fbpx

Gift of Givers open Covid-19 facility in one month

Gift of Givers open Covid-19 facility in one month
Eastern Cape 18 January 2021

Gift of the Givers continues its support for health facilities in the Eastern Cape, having completed the renovation of a building at the Bhisho Hospital which will serve as doctors’ accommodation.

The organisation has already set up a 120-bed dedicated Covid-19 facility at the hospital, and the new R3 million rand refurbishment was completed in one month.

“Medical personnel living in guest houses since the beginning of the year will take occupation this week,” said GOG’s Ali Sablay.

He said an additional building is being considered for refurbishment to further increase staff capacity in the face of the devastating second Covid-19 wave.

The official opening takes place at Bhisho Hospital today.

Article continues below...

The renovation was completed in one month with the Gift of the Givers building team working through the Christmas and the New Year period, after having completed a R750 000, 20-bed high-care facility at Settlers Hospital in Makanda in five days.

They are providing beds, mattresses, pillows, linen, High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, CPAP machines, scrubs, non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and general PPE’s.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has requested CPAP machines for many more hospitals in the province as it commissions an oxygen upgrade to several of its facilities. Both the supply of adequate oxygen and oxygen delivery machines are an absolute necessity for saving life in the second wave.

Related Posts

JBay Dentist is Covid-19 ready and open for patients

Jbay Dentist is extremely proud to be setting the benchmark as one of the first dental practices to have re-opened…

04 Jun 2020
Billabong Pipe Masters suspended due to Covid-19

The World Surf League has suspended the Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask as a result of positive COVID-19…

13 Dec 2020
Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic

Government has announced a massive social relief and economic support package of R500 billion which amounts to around 10% of…

22 Apr 2020
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region almost doubled last week, leading to a renewed call on residents…

23 Oct 2020
Humansdorp Field Hospital still not operational as Covid crisis deepens

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic currently ripping through the towns of Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay and Patensie, the newly built Covid-19 facility…

27 Nov 2020
Tax relief need for people working from home – DA

The Democratic Alliance has proposed changes to the Income Tax Act to allow deductions for home office expenses for all…

05 May 2020
Rise in reported COVID cases as a result of more testing: NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa (NICD) says the latest trend of increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) infections can be attributed…

31 Dec 2020
Dont wear a new t-shirt in public under latest lockdown regulations

You can buy a new t-shirt under the new trade regulations but have to wear it under a jacket according…

13 May 2020
COVID-19 cases rise to 3 300, four new deaths

South Africa on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths, leading to a total of 58 people who have succumbed to…

21 Apr 2020
SA reports 20 999 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded over 20 000 new COVID-19 cases two days in a row, the latest statistics reveal. The…

09 Jan 2021
South Africa records 1 371 new COVID-19 cases, 135 deaths

South Africa now has 726 823 COVID-19 cases after 1 371 patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus on…

03 Nov 2020
Attorney says cigarette ban “is self-evidently irrational”

Tobacco companies want access to minutes of behind-closed-door meetings where ministers voted on Covid-19-busting regulations, reports Ground Up. In its…

05 May 2020
Municipalities should prepare for mass burials says Mkhize

The Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has issued a new Covid-19 regulation saying that Municipalities should identify sites for mass…

26 May 2020
No hard lockdown on the cards, says President

With government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says government…

05 Jul 2020
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Africa

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has raised his concerns about the climbing figures of positive COVID-19 cases in South Africa….

26 Oct 2020