5 hours of loadshedding for Jeffreys Bay today

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will take place today due to the system remaining constrained and vulnerable.

This means that Jeffreys Bay will be without power from 11 am – 1.30 pm and from 7 pm – 9.30 pm.

“We currently have 6,384MW on planned maintenance, while another 13,181MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned,” said Eskom in a statement.

“Regrettably, as the return to service of some generation units has been delayed, as well as the need to manage the emergency generation reserves and identified risks to the power system, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am.”

Eskom added that two generation units at the Kusile power station could not be returned to service as there were “difficulties in restarting the units”. These units are now expected to come back online on Monday.

Generation units at each of the Kriel, Grootvlei and Duvha power stations have been returned to service.