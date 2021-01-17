fbpx

Police attacked for confiscating liquor in Joubertina

Jeffreys Bay 17 January 2021

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe has strongly condemned an incident of attack of Joubertina SAPS members while executing their duties on Friday, 15 January 2021 at about 19:15.

Members from Joubertina SAPS were following up information of a house that was selling illegal liquor concoctions in Louterwater area, Joubertina.

At the scene, members arrested two suspects aged 30 and 44 for selling illegal liquor concoctions and also confiscated over 300 litres of this illicit brew.

It is further alleged that while members were about to leave the scene, a group of over 100 people attacked the police with stones inflicting costly damages to police vehicle. Fortunately, no person was injured during the incident. The damages to police vehicle is estimated to be around R50 000.

Moments later, police organised manpower reinforcement (back-up) and successfully arrested a total of nine (09) suspects (five females and four men) for public violence. There is a possibility of additional arrests during the course of the weekend.

The nine suspects aged between 18 and 63 are due to appear in the Joubertina Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 January 2021 on charges of public violence.

“We condemn the attack in the strongest terms, and we will not allow callous and despicable acts of violence against our members while executing their duties. The supremacy of the law and those executing their legal responsibilities must be respected,” said Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

