fbpx

Government lockdown powers must be curbed

Government lockdown powers must be curbed
Jeffreys Bay 17 January 2021

The power of government to impose and prolong states of national disaster and lockdown has to be curtailed in 2021. This is why the Democratic Alliance is challenging the Disaster Management Act in court.

In a Human Rights Watch report released and published in Business Day, the government’s mistreatment of vulnerable groups, the prolonged closures of schools and the interruption to the National School Nutrition Programme during the lockdown was highlighted.

To the list of lockdown-related human rights abuses the DA has added the use of excessive force, including the killing of Collins Khoza, and irrational restrictions on business and work that made it difficult for people to put food on the table.

The closure of beaches has led to the decimation of the tourism industry in towns like Jeffreys Bay which had an eerily quiet December season.

Article continues below...

The DA is challenging the constitutionality of section 27 of the Disaster Management Act in court, but this issue should also be brought to the floor of Parliament.

Depending on the timelines and the outcome of the court case, the DA will this year prepare draft legislation to amend the Disaster Management Act to bring a future lockdown under parliamentary control.

Related Posts

John John Florence withdraws from Corona Open JBay

The World title race has just been broken wide open after John John Florence announced his withdrawal from the Corona…

03 Jul 2019
Team Brazil heading to Jeffreys Bay for the Corona JBay Open

The international surfing contingent is currently competing overseas – in Indonesia and Australia – but will be on our shores…

16 May 2019
Electric Car wins local students R 40 000 bursary each

  Gregory Franck and Fourie Van Der Westhuizen (both Nico Malan students) were declared winners in an engineering competition to design…

01 Aug 2010
Photo of the day – Winds of change

The winds of change have blown across Jeffreys Bay and the Kouga region. We now have a DA government and…

05 Aug 2016
Photo of the day – reflections

The festive season is upon us and the Jeffreys Bay is very busy. Shops are filled with people doing last…

23 Dec 2014
Open Water swim season starts this Sunday at Marina Martinique

The first of seven events that will be held at Marina Martinique this summer will take in Jeffreys Bay on…

20 Oct 2016
easy freak music live music jeffreys bay vibe in the park corona open jbay
Top Bands confirmed for Corona Open JBay

JBay – Headline acts confirmed for the Vibe In The Park free live music sessions at the JBay Winterfest are…

08 Jul 2019
Corona Virus lock down for Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Council is in full support of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last…

24 Mar 2020
dolphin rescued jeffreys bay
NSRI rescues stranded dolphin in Jeffreys Bay

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay rushed to Lower Point at lunch time yesterday (26 January 2019) after receiving reports that…

27 Jan 2019
Heats announced for 2010 Xcel Pro Jeffreys Bay

The Mexican Restaurant in Jeffreys Bay was cooking last night as it was the venue of the opening function of…

30 Apr 2010
Photo of the day – a view from the Kabeljous River

Birds flying through a golden sky captured by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel near the Kabelejous River Article continues below…

15 Jul 2012
More pictures of the Shell Festival

Zef is cool………the guys in their cars did donuts and burst tyres much to the amusement of the crowd on…

27 Sep 2010
jeffreys bay
Partnership to help ease traffic congestion in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality and the AfriForum branch in Jeffreys Bay have joined hands to ease traffic congestion along one of the…

07 Dec 2018
Troy Prinsloo – a man on a mission

25 of the fastest swimmers in the world over 10 Km will be fronting up to each other in one…

26 Jul 2012
Billabong fire was not arson

The fire that ravaged the warehouse in da Gama Road on 29 June was not caused by arson, said Cheron…

13 Jul 2016