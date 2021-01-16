fbpx

Cape Town ‘logs on’ to global list of remote working destinations

16 January 2021

Cape Town has made the ‘Best cities for remote working’ list on the Big 7 Travel’s 50 Best Places for Remote Working in 2021.

The city was recently listed #42 on the ‘Best cities for remote working’ list, alongside countries such as Indonesia, Germany and Argentina by the Big 7 Travel website.

Targeting digital nomads will become part of the City’s new international campaign when the time is right and when it is safe to do so.

COVID-19 has changed the way we work, where working from home has become part of our everyday. If there is one positive from this pandemic, the future of work will never be the same. This puts Cape Town in a prime position to cater to the changing needs of a global workforce.

Some of the things the hospitality sector could consider implementing, will be finding ways to attract Capetonians as well as others in our country, who usually work from home offices, to change their environment when it is safe to do so with COVID-19 protocols in place.

These remote workers could work in spaces where there is access to a day-room, a pool, breakfast, lunch, parking and Wi-Fi. For the long-stay digital nomads, the sector could consider revised rates and ‘home away from home’ type packaging.

The exchange rate also goes a long way towards making Cape Town an affordable luxury destination for international workers (without displacing local jobs) for up to 90 days as permitted by South African immigration regulations.

Current visa free countries include some of our key source markets such as Germany, UK, France, the US and more.

Long-stays can help to support local economies that have been decimated due to the impact of COVID-19.

Jeffreys Bay, which is fast becoming fibred up, will also be able to transition into a remote working destination that could compete with any other location in the world.

Accommodation overlooking the ocean, top class restaurants, high speed internet connectivity and remote working or coworking facilities like the Green Room could ensure that Jeffreys Bay enters a whole new tourism market with digital nomads able to work, live and play very easily in the once sleepy surf village.

