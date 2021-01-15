fbpx

Increase in active Covid-19 cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 15 January 2021

After a week of steady decline, there has once again been an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active cases totalled 210 on 13 January, compared to 174 on 11 January.

A further four deaths were also recorded, bringing the total to 94.

The number of recoveries increased from 4 866 to 4 886.

The breakdown per town was as follows: Jeffreys Bay 101, Humansdorp 41, St Francis 31, Patensie 15, Hankey 10, Loerie 6, Thornhill 5 and Oyster Bay 0.

Overall in South Africa, 18 558 patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus since the last 24 hours, which brings the growing number of COVID-19 cases to 1 278 303.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 90 335 008 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, with 1 954 336 deaths, to date.

