Another man shot in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police are investigating an attempted murder case after a 28 year old man was shot in front of a shop in Arcadia on Tuesday, January 12.

An unknown man, armed with a firearm, approached a 28 year old man who was standing in front of a shop in Jacob Street at around 20.45 on Tuesday evening.

Several shots were fired towards the victim and thereafter the shooter fled the scene on foot.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in the upper body and was rushed to hospital.

At this stage, a motive for the attack is unknown and police are following all leads.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Zuan Nepgen on 082 441 7613.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.