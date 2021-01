Residents of Hankey and Patensie are reminded that water rationing will resume on Thursday this week (14 January 2021).

Rationing was suspended temporarily for the festive season.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the water supply will be shut down for only six hours per day, from 9am to 3pm.

The Kouga Dam is at 9.11 % of capacity, with total dam capacity at 20 % on 11 January 2021.