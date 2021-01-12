Man shot dead in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police are investigating a murder case after a 30 year old man was shot in Arcadia, Humansdorp on Saturday, January 9.

At 03:30 police were summoned to a shooting scene at the corner of Booysen and Julies Streets, Arcadia in Humansdorp.

“At the scene, police found the lifeless body of Enrico Muller (30) with a gunshot wound on the upper body lying on the ground,” said Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

Apparently Muller and his friend were walking along the street when a group of about 10 men accosted them, of which two had firearms.

“Muller and his friend started running in different directions,” said Nkohli.

“Two gun shots were heard, and it is believed one of them fatally hit Muller.”

At this stage a motive for the shooting is unknown and police are following all leads.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Corne Smit at 082 441 7613.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.