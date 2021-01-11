How to avoid getting mugged

Unfortunately, mugging is one of the common crimes that unaware people fall victim to in the streets and shopping malls every day.

The following are just some of the simple measures that you can take so that you are not targeted according to Atlas Security.

Look around you and be aware of your surroundings.

Remember, an area is not safe just because you are familiar with it.

Walk actively and confidently.

You must always try to make eye contact with the people around you.

Carry your bag around your neck and diagonally across your body.

Do not carry it hanging over one shoulder. You may as well clutch your bag and hold it to the front.

Put your wallet in an inside coat or front pants pocket, not a back pocket.

Walk in well-lit busy streets and walk in a group if possible.

If you know or suspect that a pedestrian is following you, go to the nearest well-lit or busy area and call the police.

If you are followed by a vehicle, never try to outrun it.

Turn and walk in the opposite direction.

React by yelling or shouting if possible.

Carry money or phone cards for emergency phone calls.

Hide your cellphone.

Do not walk around talking on a cellphone as it will distract you from things going on around you.

Avoid going out unnecessarily after hours.

Avoid taking shortcuts through deserted areas such as parks, empty areas and passages.

For more safety tips visit www.atlas24.co.za