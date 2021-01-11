Four suspects caught with Perlemoen on the N2 highway

The Humansdorp police have arrested four people on the N2 for being in possession of abalone (perlemoen).

The arrests were made by members of Humansdorp Highway Patrol and the South African Police following a tip-off.

“Police received information of a white Audi that was carrying perlemoen traveling from Plettenberg Bay towards Port Elizabeth on Saturday,” said Police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

Tonjeni said the vehicle was spotted on the N2 between Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay and was pulled off the road.

“There were four occupants inside the vehicle. Police requested to conduct a search and found three bags full of abalone.

The four men were arrested and detained for contravening the Marine Living Resource Act,” he said.

Police seized 194 units of abalone weighing 43.6 kilograms and with an estimated street value of about R26 160-00.

The four suspects, aged between 36 and 39, are expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today.