SA reports 20 999 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa 9 January 2021

South Africa has recorded over 20 000 new COVID-19 cases two days in a row, the latest statistics reveal.

The total number of cases now stand at 1 170 590 after 20 999 people were confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus on Thursday, which is 836 fewer infections compared to the previous day.

“Regrettably, we report 441 new COVID-19 related deaths,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Of the latest fatalities, the majority occurred in KwaZulu-Natal after 132 patients succumbed to the virus, followed by the Western Cape with 119 deaths.

Meanwhile, 75 deaths were recorded in Gauteng, 70 in the Eastern Cape, 23 in the Free State, 11 in Limpopo, seven in Mpumalanga and four in the Northern Cape.

This brings the death toll to 31 809 since the outbreak.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said the Minister.

The country continues to battle COVID-19 with 200 565 active cases.

The three provinces with the most people who are currently infected include KwaZulu-Natal, which has 80 656 active cases, followed by the Western Cape with 41 424 and Gauteng with 39 400.

Meanwhile, 938 216 people beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 80.1%.

The information is based on the 6 967 476 tests, 69 271 of which were done in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 85 929 428 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 1 876 100 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

