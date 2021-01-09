Five suspects arrested after car chase in Jeffreys Bay

On Thursday, 07 January 2021 just after midnight, members from the Humansdorp K9 unit were patrolling in Fountains Estate in Jeffreys Bay when they spotted a green Jeep SUV near Mulberry Crescent.

The Jeep sped off when the Police vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued. Moments later, police managed to stop the vehicle on the N2.

The five occupants in the vehicle failed to produce any permit to be on the road. On searching the vehicle, police found liquor, a laptop and clothing.

None of the occupants could give satisfactory account about the items that were found in the vehicle They were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property with two additional charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

The detectives are looking at the possibility of linking the five men to a case housebreaking and theft.

The five men aged between 24 and 34 are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 11 January 2021 on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and two additional charges for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations.