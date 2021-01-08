Trans Baviaans MTB cancelled

The Trans Baviaans Mountain Bike race which was scheduled to cycle at the end of January has been cancelled.

“After much deliberation and consideration we have decided to cancel the events planned for the end of January.

As mentioned before, we can only be guided by the conditions and regulations currently in place and although we feel that maybe, come 15 January, things may ease up, we cannot base our decisions on that, said the organisers in a statement.

“In light of the cancellation of the 2020 events, we have decided the following:

Since major costs have already been incurred no refunds can be made.

Entries will be transferred to either August 2021, 2022 and 2023 with a transfer fee.

Limited spots will be made available for transfers per year (150 teams per event) and will be allocated at a first come first serve basis.

Detail regarding the entry transfers will be made available on our website from 11 January 2021.

You will be required to follow a process similar to a standard entry process to transfer your entry manually.

We will open for transfers for The Race on 23 Jan 2021 and for The Repeat on 30 Jan 2021.”

The Trans Baviaans is a 230km, 24hr MTB marathon race from Willowmore through the remote Baviaanskloof to the finish in Jeffreys Bay.

The cancellation follows the postponement of other big events in Jeffreys Bay such as the Marina Mile, which is traditionally held on 30 December every year.

The Marina Mile, which takes place in the canals of Marina Martinique, has been postponed until Easter at this stage.

The Swim South Africa sanctioned event featuring 10 km, 5 km and 3 km swims due to be held on 17 January has also been cancelled.