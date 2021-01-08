fbpx

Photo of the day – Cape Sugarbird

Photo of the day – Cape Sugarbird
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 8 January 2021

Jeffreys Bay photographer Anike Meyer captured this magnificent image of a Cape Sugarbird.

Endemic to the Fynbos biome of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces of South Africa, the Cape Sugarbird is a grey-brown bird that is easily recognizable by a spot of yellow under its tail and the very long tail feathers present in males.

The male is 34–44 cm long, and the shorter-tailed, shorter-billed, and paler breasted female 25–29 cm long. Another characteristic of the Cape sugarbird is the sound it makes when it flies.

The main flight feathers are arranged in such a way that when the bird beats its wings, a frrt-frrt sound is made with the intention of attracting females.

The Cape sugarbird is distributed throughout most of the fire driven ecosystem of the Fynbos in South Africa, the dominant vegetation type of the Cape Floral Region where there are flowering proteas and ericas.

Article continues below...

It is most common in areas that have not burnt recently, and almost absent from recently burnt areas.

Jeffreys Bay is known for its variety of habitats which includes open grasslands, low bushveld, dense forests, dune vegetation and the unspoiled coastline.

This is where you will discover many of the bird species who have made this their home. Thus far, more than 450 bird species have been identified, making Jeffreys Bay a bird lovers dream destination.

Related Posts

Two JBay locals invited to surf in JBU Supertrial

This year’s edition of the prestigious JBU Supertrial powered by Monster Energy promises a fast and lively event for the…

14 Apr 2017
DA holds crises meeting with Kouga Mayor

Serious concerns about the proposed Kouga municipal budget led the Democratic Party (DA) to request a meeting with the executive…

22 Jun 2011
JBay Rage is cancelled

Despite the Department of Health claiming the JBay Rage had taken place and was a “super spreader”, the event was…

08 Dec 2020
Photo of the day – Carving at Supertubes

Supertubes is a high performance wave, yet at the same time a canvas for surfers to draw their lines. During…

14 Feb 2017
Huge anti nuclear protest in Jeffreys Bay

  Residents Jeffreys Bay were joined by international surf community and visitors to the town in a massive display of displeasure…

19 Jul 2010
Streets trashed in J'Bay

Strike season began in Jeffreys Bay yesterday as municipal workers marched through the CBD of the once peaceful surf town….

16 Aug 2011
Two robbers arrested in C Place

Sharp thinking by the Jeffreys Bay Police together with help from the local community saw two robbers arrested yesterday afternoon…

15 Feb 2011
Holiday time is here

The holiday season is upon us and already Jeffreys Bay is filling up with visitors to the town. The JBay…

05 Dec 2013
Salt

My bed is salty. Why? Cause I cried on it. So…the sea is salty because of tears? No, I don’t…

03 Dec 2010
Jbay is a renewable energy hub

The massive wind turbines being transported along the N2 have become a common site in the Kouga and this is…

20 Aug 2013
Has the property market turned the corner?

There are many different economic forces at play in the property market and the face of the property clock shown…

06 May 2010
jbay winterfest corona ooen jbay
What you need to know about the Corona JBay Open and the JBay Winterfest

Jeffreys Bay – With just over three weeks to go before the start of the 2019 Corona JBay Open, the town…

16 Jun 2019
Locals keep our beaches clean

The Jeffreys Bay weather was absolutely splendid when 20 volunteers from around the area took to the beach on Sunday…

27 Feb 2018
Final list of surfers for JBU Supertrial announced

The final 16 surfers in the JBU Supertrial presented by RVCA have been selected. They are once again a mix of…

21 May 2015
RIP Earl Hill

Earl Hill, a well respected and much-loved teacher at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay, sadly passed away on Friday,…

13 Feb 2018