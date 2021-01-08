Photo of the day – Cape Sugarbird

Jeffreys Bay photographer Anike Meyer captured this magnificent image of a Cape Sugarbird.

Endemic to the Fynbos biome of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces of South Africa, the Cape Sugarbird is a grey-brown bird that is easily recognizable by a spot of yellow under its tail and the very long tail feathers present in males.

The male is 34–44 cm long, and the shorter-tailed, shorter-billed, and paler breasted female 25–29 cm long. Another characteristic of the Cape sugarbird is the sound it makes when it flies.

The main flight feathers are arranged in such a way that when the bird beats its wings, a frrt-frrt sound is made with the intention of attracting females.

The Cape sugarbird is distributed throughout most of the fire driven ecosystem of the Fynbos in South Africa, the dominant vegetation type of the Cape Floral Region where there are flowering proteas and ericas.

It is most common in areas that have not burnt recently, and almost absent from recently burnt areas.

Jeffreys Bay is known for its variety of habitats which includes open grasslands, low bushveld, dense forests, dune vegetation and the unspoiled coastline.

This is where you will discover many of the bird species who have made this their home. Thus far, more than 450 bird species have been identified, making Jeffreys Bay a bird lovers dream destination.