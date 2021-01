A veld fire is burning behind St Francis Links and in a South Westerly direction towards the Kromme River.

Kouga’s Fire Department and other role players are on the ground and have been joined by a helicopter from Working on Fire.

Residents in the vicinity are asked to be alert and to report any fire approaching houses to Kouga’s Fire Chief, Dewald Barnard, on 081 262 4306.

Article continues below...

A Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has been established to monitor the fire and coordinate fire-fighting efforts.