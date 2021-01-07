fbpx

What about the real criminals as Bheki Cele plays Cops and Surfers

What about the real criminals as Bheki Cele plays Cops and Surfers
Jeffreys Bay 7 January 2021

The Democratic Alliance has condemned the announcement made by the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, that the South African National Defence Force will be deployed to assist the South African Police with patrolling beaches in the Garden Route.

It is well known that South Africa suffers from an extremely high crime rate. Rape, gender-based violence, murder, farm attacks and gang warfare are all but out of control.

Earlier this week, a vigilante mob attacked and beheaded two suspected gang members in Durban, while last Tuesday 11-year-old Kgothatso Tshabalala was stabbed to death in Mamelodi, allegedly by a man angry at her mother.

Every day, community papers on the Cape Flats carry more stories of innocent men, women and children caught in gang crossfire while going about their everyday lives.

It is under circumstances such as this that Minister Cele chooses to prioritise the chasing down of surfers on the beach and the confrontation of sunbathers and joggers on promenades.

“The DA has for years requested the deployment of the SANDF in gang-ridden areas of the Cape Flats, but these requests have always fallen on deaf ears. This is indicative of Minister Cele’s skewed priorities,” said Andrew Whitfield, the DA Shadow Minister of Police.

Article continues below...

“While SAPS has a budget close on double that of the SANDF and its personnel numbers exceed the 187 000 mark as opposed to the SANDF with around 75 000 soldiers, surely police have the resources to handle a few surfers on their own?

Calling in the SANDF for this purpose is an admission of failure on the Minister’s part.

It is becoming increasingly clear that our national security personnel are being misused in order to serve the authoritarian agendas of ANC Ministers hell-bent on controlling rather than governing,” added Whitfield.

Surfers were chased out of the water at Cape St Francis yesterday while surfers have also been chased out at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay, commonly regarded as the best wave in the world.

The Kouga Municipality went to court last month to try overturn the regulations banning people from going to the beach but were unsuccessful.

Related Posts

No more "jobs for pals" in J'Bay

South Africa’s fourth democratic local government elections is the first time voters will properly able to compare political parties’ track…

23 Mar 2011
Cabinet Ministers must pay their rent

Public Works Minister Thulas-Nxesi has confirmed that rental payments for a number of ministerial residences have not been paid and…

05 Jul 2018
Council knows nothing about supposed Wavecrest housing project

Another public meeting was held in the Newton Hall yesterday about the supposed low cost housing project in Wavecrest. In…

21 Jul 2016
DA pushing for a class action suit against TB Joshua

The Democratic Alliance plans to write to the Minister of International Relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane urging her to assist South African…

22 Sep 2014
Public meeting with Athol Trollip in Jeffreys Bay

The Democratic Alliance will be holding a public meeting in Jeffreys Bay this evening with Athol Trollip, the federal chairperson…

25 Sep 2019
Municipal workers trash the streets in Graaff Reinet

For the last 5 weeks, SAMWU in Camdeboo Municipality have been engaged in an unprotected strike. Despite numerous attempts by…

27 Sep 2013
Landslide victory for DA in Port Elizabeth bi-election

The DA romped home to a stunning victory in yesterday’s bi-eection in Ward 5 of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro…

24 Oct 2013
Massive decline in arrests for drink driving

The Democratic Alliance has questioned the ‘festive season’ crime statistics  reported by the South African Police Service yesterday. The number…

16 Jan 2013
crime jeffreys bay
76 % of SA police stations have no rape kits for victims

The Democratic Alliance has revealed that 76% of police stations in South Africa do not have adult rape kits in…

13 Aug 2019
Will the DA govern South Africa in 2019?

South Africa is at a cross road and the 2016 local government and the 2019 national elections are looming as…

18 Jun 2015
DA romps home in Port Elizabeth by-election

The Democratic Alliance (DA) romped home to victory in the Ward 2 by-election held in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro…

07 Mar 2019
Cape Town wins case in e-tolling fiasco

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has hailed the victory scored by City of Cape Town in the…

31 Aug 2014
DA leader to hold meetings in Kouga

The DA Leader in the Eastern Cape, Athol Trollip MPL along with Elza van Lingen MP and local Councillors will…

23 Apr 2014
Financial chaos in Kouga

Kouga Municipality has just been rated as the worst financially sustainable municipality in the Eastern Cape and the third worst…

27 Feb 2012
andrew whitfield democratic alliance kouga jeffreys bay tsitsi-kouga constituency
32% increase in police abuses over past two months

During a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police last week, it was revealed that 32% more cases of police…

11 May 2020