Slight increase in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

Eastern Cape Jeffreys Bay 7 January 2021

There has bean a further increase in the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region.

Active cases climbed to 240 as at 5 January 2021, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

The breakdown per town was as follows: Jeffreys Bay 95, Humansdorp 90, St Francis 37, Patensie 8, Hankey 6, Loerie 2, Oyster Bay 0 and Thornhill 0.

The cumulative total stood at 5004, including, 4678 recoveries and 86 deaths.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant – avoid crowded places, wear a face mask when in public, maintain social distancing and sanitise regularly.

