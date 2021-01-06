World Surf League cancels the Sunset Open in Hawaii

As a result of Hawaii’s suspension of all surfing competitions until further notice, the upcoming Championship Tour (CT) event, the Sunset Open (scheduled for January 19 – 28, 2021) and and the Big Wave Jaws Championship Pe’ahi have been cancelled.

The World Surf League (WSL) has also decided to postpone the CT Santa Cruz Pro, which had been scheduled for February 2 – 12, 2021.

The decision to postpone the Santa Cruz Pro, the last planned event of the US leg of the Championship Tour, is based primarily on the surge of COVID-19 cases in California.

“The postponement is also heavily influenced by the length of time our athletes have been away from home, and by the complexities of global travel during this pandemic, which would have caused significant logistical challenges for athletes and staff to travel home and return to California for the event.

We look forward to safely continuing the 2021 CT season with the Australia leg starting at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in April, said the WSL in a statement.

The Corona Open JBay is scheduled to take place from 4 -13 July and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest. The 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.