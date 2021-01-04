Police arrest three perlemoen poachers in Port Elizabeth

A joint operation between Port Elizabeth K9 Unit, Port Elizabeth Flying Squad and a team from Darkwater Ops resulted in the arrest of three suspects for the possession of Abalone (perlemoen).

On Sunday, 3 January 2021 at approximately 00:05, Police received information that perlemoen poachers were diving in the Cape Receive area.

The team noticed the perlemoen being loaded into a white Opel Corsa. Just after 06:00 yesterday morning, the vehicle was followed and when attempts were made to stop the vehicle, the driver started speeding down Beach Road, Summerstrand.

Two occupants were seen throwing two bags of perlemoen out of the moving vehicle. Police succeeded in blocking off the vehicle thus forcing it to stop.

On searching the vehicle, three bags and three back packs were found with perlemoen. The two bags that were thrown from the vehicle was also retrieved.

A total of 1952 units of perlemoen were recovered with an estimated value of R720 000. The vehicle used was also confiscated.

Three suspects aged between 18 and 26 were arrested and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court today, 4 January 2021.