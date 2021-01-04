fbpx

Police arrest three perlemoen poachers in Port Elizabeth

Police arrest three perlemoen poachers in Port Elizabeth
Eastern Cape 4 January 2021

A joint operation between Port Elizabeth K9 Unit, Port Elizabeth Flying Squad and a team from Darkwater Ops resulted in the arrest of three suspects for the possession of Abalone (perlemoen).

On Sunday, 3 January 2021 at approximately 00:05, Police received information that perlemoen poachers were diving in the Cape Receive area.

The team noticed the perlemoen being loaded into a white Opel Corsa. Just after 06:00 yesterday morning, the vehicle was followed and when attempts were made to stop the vehicle, the driver started speeding down Beach Road, Summerstrand.

Two occupants were seen throwing two bags of perlemoen out of the moving vehicle. Police succeeded in blocking off the vehicle thus forcing it to stop.

Article continues below...

On searching the vehicle, three bags and three back packs were found with perlemoen. The two bags that were thrown from the vehicle was also retrieved.

A total of 1952 units of perlemoen were recovered with an estimated value of R720 000. The vehicle used was also confiscated.

Three suspects aged between 18 and 26 were arrested and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court today, 4 January 2021.

Related Posts

Plenty of action at SA Motocross Nationals

A warm and dry day greeted the competitors at Rover MX in Port Elizabeth as they gathered for the first…

01 Mar 2016
Elderly PE woman dies in hospital following brutal attack

The 86-year-old Port Elizabeth woman, who was severely assaulted in her home in Kamma Park last month, has died in…

28 Jun 2018
Top away trips in the Guinness PRO14

With the release of the 2019/2020 Guinness PRO14 fixtures on the horizon, there will be plenty of away days for…

17 Jul 2019
Tactical Task Team nails poachers

Three suspected perlemoen poaches were arrested and a rigid rubber duck seized by police and other law enforcement officials near…

14 Oct 2015
Protest blocks off Old Cape Road

The Police in Port Elizabeth have opened cases of public violence, theft and damage to property following a service delivery…

03 May 2018
Perlemoen Poachers arrested in Port Elizabeth

Police in Port Elizabeth have arrested five people in Kensington for the illegal possession of abalone. Colonel Priscilla Naidu says…

28 Apr 2016
Task Force arrests perlemoen poacher at Cape Recife

The Tactical Task Force made its first abalone bust of 2016 on Wednesday night, when a 21 year-old man was…

08 Jan 2016
High speed chase through PE after car hijacking

A high-speed chase through Port Elizabeth yesterday morning ended in the arrest of a 27-year-old Sidwell man and the recovery…

15 May 2018
Abdullah Ibrahim to perform in Port Elizabeth

Legendary South African jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim, his Ekaya band and the Jazz Orchestra Big Band will be performing a…

13 Sep 2013
Cops make big perlemoen bust in Western Cape

A 26 year old suspect from Zwelihle, Hermanus will appear in the Somerset West Magistrates’ Court soon on a charge…

26 Sep 2014
Perlemoen busts in Eastern Cape

Port Elizabeth police have arrested 3 suspects for the illegal possession of perlemoen worth more than a million rand in…

10 Sep 2013
Woman crashes into Police van in Port Elizabeth

A Woman was arrested in Port Elizabeth in the early hours of Saturday morning after she crashed into a police…

24 Jun 2018
Retirement Village robber arrested in Port Elizabeth

A 31-year-old Walmer man appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Friday 7 December 2018 on three separate charges…

10 Dec 2018
Community stands together to arrest robbers in Port Elizabeth

An early morning jog turned into a life threatening experience when a member of Parliament and his daughter joined other…

12 Jun 2018
Port Elizabeth stan blumberg
Water shut down for parts of Port Elizabeth

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has advised residents and businesses that water supply to the following areas will be shut…

23 Feb 2019