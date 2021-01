We may not be allowed on the beaches at the moment but that doesnt stop the sun from rising over the majestic coastline of St Francis Bay.

From all accounts the holiday season has been badly affected by the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus and this impact will be felt in 2021.

But the sun will still rise and we will eventually be able to once again enjoy places like Granny’s Pool where St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image.