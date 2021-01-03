fbpx

191 active Covid cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 3 January 2021

Covid-19 infections have stabilised in Kouga with 191 active cases reported as at 1 January 2021.

Jeffreys Bay remains the hotspot with 84 active cases with Humansdorp reporting 65 active cases.

St Francis Bay has 27 active cases according to the Department of Health.

Kouga had 1496 cases as at end November 2020 and 1424 cases as at end December 2020, which shows how the Municipality managed to contain the spread of the virus despite an influx of holidaymakers during December.

Jeffreys Bay central has the most active cases (60) with Humansdorp town also a hotspot with 33 cases.

Kouga, along with the rest of South Africa, will remain under lockdown until 15 January when President Ramaphosa will decide what course of action will be taken next.

With numbers stabilizing in Kouga, there is hope that the lockdown restrictions will be relaxed to enable the economy to recover somewhat in 2021.

