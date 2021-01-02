What South Africans googled in 2020

2020 was a year most of us will prefer to forget as the world around us changed forever due to the Coronavirus.

Hard lockdowns, loss of employment, deaths of family and friends and even the closure of beaches are things we didnt expect this time last year.

Unsurprisingly, coronavirus was the top search by South Africans in 2020 on google, with a strong interest in the US elections also featuring strongly.

The Sasol share price, which fluctuated from over R 300 in January to a low of R 21 in March also attracted a lot of attention. The share price improved to R 133 by year end, showing just what a roller coaster ride shareholders endured during the pandemic dominated year.

Read more top trend below:

Top trending searches on google

1) Coronavirus

2) US elections update

3) Sasol share price

4) Level 3 lockdown South Africa

5) Children’s Day

6) Hantavirus

7) Load shedding

8) Cigarettes ban South Africa

9) Teacher’s Day

10) Leap Day

Top trending sports searches on google

1) Premier League

2) England vs South Africa

3) PSL standings

4) IPL

5) Champions League

6) South Africa vs Australia

7) La Liga

8) Serie A

9) Europa League

10) Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Top trending political figures on google

1) Joe Biden

2) Kim Jong Un

3) Kamala Harris

4) Boris Johnson

5) Angie Motshekga

6) Ace Magashule

7) Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

8) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

9) Andile Lungisa

10) Bheki Cele

Top trending questions on google

1) How to apply for an unemployment grant?

2) Who won the election?

3) What time is the President on tonight?

4) What is coronavirus?

5) What is 5G?

6) Where does vanilla flavouring come from?

7) Why were cornflakes invented?

8) Where to buy beer during lockdown?

9) Why were chainsaws invented?

10) How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending recipes on google

1) Pizza dough recipe

2) Doughnut recipe

3) Pineapple beer recipe

4) Banana loaf recipe

5) Pancakes recipe

6) Magwinya recipe

7) Lemon meringue recipe

8) Cinnabon recipe

9) Naan bread recipe

10) Pornstar martini recipe

Top trending travel searches on google

1) Trip to Mauritius

2) Trip to Durban

3) Trip to Thailand

4) Trip to Mozambique

5) Trip to Hawaii

6) Trip to Mars

7) Trip to Singapore

8) Trip to Bali

9) Trip to Jamaica

10) Trip to Zanzibar

Top trending ‘near me’ searches on google

1) Restaurant near me

2) Grocery stores near me

3) Builders near me

4) Midas near me

5) Virgin Active near me

6) Hardware near me

7) Mexican food delivery near me

8) Massage spa near me

9) Game stores near me

10) Hiking near me