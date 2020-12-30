SANParks remains open as per amended Level Three Regulations

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that its national parks will remain open as per the strict amended level three regulations laid out by the State President in his address on Monday 28 December 2020.

SANParks Acting CEO Xola Mkefe said in line with the amended regulations all day and overnight guests are still welcomed… “and everyone is encouraged to abide by the regulations when entering any of our national parks.”

He said we are obligated to ensure that all our operations are managed under the strictest health protocols to safeguard both our staff and guests.

“As a result we are continuing with limiting face to face contact between staff and guests by encouraging online and telephonic day visit bookings on 012 428 9111 or www.sanparks.org.”

At this stage overnight reservations at Parks where there is controlled access remain unaffected.

Opening and closing times of gates as well as some early morning and evening activities may be affected and guests are requested to seek clarity at the Parks or camps where these bookings may have been made.

Mkefe said “SANParks is currently studying the amended regulations and seeking clarity in some areas and information will be shared in due course with the public”.