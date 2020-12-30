Restrictions on alcohol and gatherings welcomed – Alan Winde

The Western Cape Government welcomes the temporary introduction of additional restrictions on alcohol consumption and the gathering of people in the province.

“We however remain opposed to the closure of outdoor spaces such as beaches and parks. This goes against scientific advice that well-ventilated and outdoor spaces are safer,” said Alan Winde, the Premier of the Western Cape.

“All restrictions introduced should be reconsidered after 14 days and be removed in places where they are no longer required.

They should not be in place for a day longer than they are needed to save our healthcare system and they need to be analysed against their results,” added Winde.

“The Western Cape Government’s support for additional restrictions was a last resort, as our public and private health system faces extreme pressure, experiencing rapidly growing hospitalisations and driven by a new, more transmissible Covid-19 variant.

Our healthcare workers are exhausted and are battling to provide care to every person who needs it, when they need it. The result is that if we don’t intervene now, we will not be able to provide life-saving care to every person who needs it. This is not an option for me.

Providing such care has been a foundational pillar of our response, and when it is no longer possible, something has to be done. A person’s life is the most important thing in the world, and we cannot let someone die without access to healthcare,” said Winde.