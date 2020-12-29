Fuel price to drop by 13 cents in January

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) says both grades of petrol will decrease by 13-cents per litre, while diesel will increase by 19.86 cents per litre in January.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by up to 38 cents per litre.

The CEF says the average international product prices for petrol decreased in the period under review whilst diesel and illuminating paraffin increased.

The rand’s appreciation against the US Dollar also contributed to the mixed fuel prices.

Article continues below...

The changes come into effect at midnight on New Years Day going into 2 January 2021.

In June, the price of petrol increased by over R1 per litre.