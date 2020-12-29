Drownings prevented in St Francis Bay

It was a busy day in St Francis Bay on 26 December with the local NSRI responding to numerous incidents.

At midday , the NSRI responded to a drowning in progress in front of George Road in St Francis Bay.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II and NSRI rescue swimmers responded.

“On arrival at the scene we found three bystanders, one who is believed to be a lifeguard, had gone into the surf and assisted the two swimmers, who were being swept out to sea in rip currents, back to shore.

They were not injured and required no further assistance,” said Sarah Jane Smith, NSRI St Francis Bay station commander.

“Then at 14h30 we dispatched Spirit of St Francis II and rescue swimmers to the Kromme River Mouth where a RHIB (rigid hull inflatable boat) had capsized.

On arrival on the scene NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the big surf with local jet-skiers also assisting.

Three men from the capsized boat were assisted to the shore by local jet-skiers and they were not injured.

The owners of the RHIB recovered their boat from the surfline.

Then a young man got into difficulty after he was swept out to sea by rip currents between The Spit and George Road.

A local jet-skier transported an NSRI rescue swimmer to the scene where they found the casualty had already been assisted by another jet-skier who assisted the young man to the shore and he was not injured.

We were then alerted to four children being swept out to sea by rip currents at a Private Beach near to the Port of St Francis.

They all got to shore safely and they were not injured,” added Smith.

Photo: Darren Peens