Jeffreys Bay Revenue Section closed for decontamination

The Revenue section, including the cashiers and enquiries desk, at the Kouga Municipality’s Jeffreys Bay main building will be closed for decontamination from today and re-open on Wednesday, 30 December.

Other municipal offices will close at 1pm today and re-open on Monday.

Kouga Municipality, which includes the towns of Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay has been declared a Covid hot spot by the Minister of Health and has been hard hit by the closure of beaches which has seen the decimation of the tourism industry in the area.