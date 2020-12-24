fbpx

Jeffreys Bay Revenue Section closed for decontamination

Jeffreys Bay Revenue Section closed for decontamination
Jeffreys Bay 24 December 2020

The Revenue section, including the cashiers and enquiries desk, at the Kouga Municipality’s Jeffreys Bay main building will be closed for decontamination from today and re-open on Wednesday, 30 December.

Other municipal offices will close at 1pm today and re-open on Monday.

Article continues below...

Kouga Municipality, which includes the towns of Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay has been declared a Covid hot spot by the Minister of Health and has been hard hit by the closure of beaches which has seen the decimation of the tourism industry in the area.

Related Posts

131 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality has developed as a hotspot in the wider district with 695 Covid-19 cases according to the Department of…

14 Jul 2020
32 Coronavirus cases in Kouga: 13 Active and 19 recoveries

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region has increased to 32, according to the latest report from…

11 Jun 2020
First Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay has recorded its first two confirmed cases of Covid-19. Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the cases were…

27 May 2020
Over 1000 Coronavirus cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the Kouga region over the past four months has passed…

29 Jul 2020
Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga

There has been a surge in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga Municipality with 66 new cases being reported…

19 Nov 2020
Further increase in local Covid-19 cases

COVID-19 infections continued to climb in the Kouga region last week. According to the latest report from the Department of…

29 Oct 2020
315 Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region increased to 1344 this week, according to a report tabled…

14 Aug 2020
point jeffreys bay
14 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay is 14, with nine recoveries and five still active according…

18 Jun 2020
Calling off public events a possibility amid rising COVID-19 infections

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are looking at calling off all public events in the country due to…

10 Dec 2020
Four active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Residents and visitors have been urged to continue exercising caution, with the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga…

02 Oct 2020