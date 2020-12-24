Is another hard lockdown looming for South Africa?

There is concern about the second wave of the Coronavirus which is spreading around South Africa at a rapid rate.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize has warned South Africans that we will need to review the current restrictions and consider further measures to curb this alarming rate of spread.

14 046 new Corona cases have been identified at a positivity rate of 26%. Therefore, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases as at 23 December is 954 258.

“This indicates that the virus continues to spread exponentially- indeed the rate of spread is much faster than the first wave,” said Mkhize.

All provinces, with the exception of the Eastern Cape, continue to report increases in their cases with KwaZulu Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng Province registering the largest increases and comprising 81% of the new cases yesterday (30%, 28% and 23% respectively).

“We urge all South Africans to adhere to the regulations and recommendations pertaining to the National State of Disaster, avoid large gatherings and congested environments, ensure adequate ventilation in venues where they gather and vigilantly adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions: that is wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitization of hands and shared surfaces,” said Minister Mkhize.

England has about 18 million people under a hard lockdown over Christmas and this will only be reviewed on 30 December but Health Secretary Matt Hancock said they are unlikely to be eased.

The restrictions under this Tier 4 lockdown in England include: