fbpx

High Court rules that Beaches to remain closed in Kouga

High Court rules that Beaches to remain closed in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 24 December 2020

Holidaymakers and locals alike were dealt a heavy blow yesterday as the Pretoria High Court ruled that the beaches in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay will remain closed until 3 January 2021.

This is devastating for small businesses who were relying on generating income after a grim 2020 where hard lockdowns killed the economy of the coastal towns.

The Kouga Municipality went to court in an attempt to overturn the regulations which closed the beaches and to find a balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.

However, Judge Hans Fabricius ruled that that any infringement of rights resulting from the ban was justified in terms of the constitution.

The decision to close the beaches, he said, was not irrational or unlawful.

“There is no doubt that the state has a constitutional obligation to protect the health of its citizens or inhabitants,” Judge Fabricius said.

Article continues below...

“The pandemic must be halted or its spread at least limited by all lawful and rational means.”

The government took the decision on the basis of the sudden spike in infections as a result of the virus having mutated into a new variant, and based on views of experts of international renown.

“Hospitals are already overwhelmed, elective surgery has been cancelled, and even younger people have now been found to be spreaders of the virus,” the judge noted.

“The strain on public health resources can and should be reduced by limiting movement of persons during the festive season during which, for some strange reason, persons seem to lack perspective and responsibility on a daily basis.

The risk of contracting and transmitting the virus must be reduced. I agree that these purposes are legitimate, urgent and necessary.”

Related Posts

New dates for five service delivery meetings

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has set new dates for five service delivery report-back meetings. Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said…

13 Jul 2019
No oil spill at Point

Residents and surfers were highly concerned on Tuesday when a substance that looked like oil started flowing from the storm…

29 Jul 2010
kromme river
Power interruption St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY NOTICE NUMBER: 212/2020 KOUGA INTERRUPTION OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: AREA AFFECTED: St Francis Bay; Cape St. Francis, Oyster Bay…

29 Nov 2020
Only 14 % of the national budget goes to Municipalities

Where does your tax money go after it has entered the state coffers? Stats SA’s most recent release of data…

31 Jul 2018
Sewage pump stations upgraded in Jeffreys Bay

Four sewerage pump stations at Jeffreys Bay have been upgraded at a cost of R17,5-million. The upgraded stations were handed…

26 May 2015
Four months remain of building plan amnesty period

Just more than four months remain for home owners to take advantage of the 18 month amnesty period for the…

20 Feb 2020
Early closure of Municipal pay points on Friday

The Kouga Traffic Department, municipal paypoints and accounts section will be closing earlier than usual this coming Friday, 8 December….

07 Dec 2017
More than thousand jobs created in Kouga

While unemployment remains a serious concern in the Kouga region, the Kouga Municipality has helped to create more than 1…

15 Mar 2019
Corona Virus lock down for Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Council is in full support of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last…

24 Mar 2020
Warning for Hankey residents: don’t drink the water

URGENT WATER WARNING: There’s been a breakdown in the canal system that supplies Hankey with water. The municipality is now…

20 Jul 2012
Recycling box bins for schools

Kouga schools have been invited to join a new recycling initiative. Kouga Municipality and its official recycling partner, Extreme Recycling,…

08 Nov 2019
Full investigation into collape of St Francis Bay bridge

The Kouga Municipality will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the destruction of the Sand River bridge that…

11 Jul 2011
New vehicles for Kouga Municipality’s Electrical team

More than 50 new vehicles have been purchased over the past four years to strengthen Kouga’s service delivery fleet. Among…

30 Jul 2020
Kouga Municipality
Help clothe a baby this Mandela Day

Kouga Municipality is partnering with the Fountains Mall for this year’s Mandela Day, with the focus on clothing vulnerable babies….

18 Jul 2018
Hankey to be powered up

It was a tough negotiation, but Eskom has finally agreed to make R4-million available to Kouga Municipality for the electrification…

19 Mar 2019