Property for sale – Marina Martinique splendour

This newly built 4 bedroom home on the canals at Marina Martinique takes luxurious living to a new level.

North facing and with glass finishing, the home flows onto the pool and the canals, making it an entertainers dream.

There are 4.5 bathrooms and a double garage with no need for extensive security as Marina Martinique is a gated estate with state of the art security measures.

Marina Martinique recently laid fibre, securing the future of work at home with high speed internet or kids doing their schooling online as Covid uncertainties remain with us in 2021.

With over 5 km of salt water canals, Marina Martinique is the perfect place for open water swimming, paddling or just lazing around in the safe environment.

This home will suit the discerning buyer who wants safety, space for the family to play outdoors, be able to entertain guests and still work from home.

Price: R 11, 5 million.

For more information phone Nicholas Melck on 0721993395 for more information.