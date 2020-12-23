fbpx

Property for sale – Marina Martinique splendour

Property for sale – Marina Martinique splendour
Jeffreys Bay Property 23 December 2020

This newly built 4 bedroom home on the canals at Marina Martinique takes luxurious living to a new level.

North facing and with glass finishing, the home flows onto the pool and the canals, making it an entertainers dream.

There are 4.5 bathrooms and a double garage with no need for extensive security as Marina Martinique is a gated estate with state of the art security measures.

Marina Martinique recently laid fibre, securing the future of work at home with high speed internet or kids doing their schooling online as Covid uncertainties remain with us in 2021.

With over 5 km of salt water canals, Marina Martinique is the perfect place for open water swimming, paddling or just lazing around in the safe environment.

Article continues below...

This home will suit the discerning buyer who wants safety, space for the family to play outdoors, be able to entertain guests and still work from home.

Price: R 11, 5 million.

For more information phone Nicholas Melck on 0721993395 for more information.

Related Posts

Selling property: Marketing your home to the right buyer

Jeffreys Bay has a strong property market, with a seemingly perpetual holiday and investment component matched by more and more…

19 Sep 2018
Marina Mile Marina Martinique Jeffreys Bay
Great turn out for the 2018 Marina Mile

St Francis Bay swimmer Amika De Jager, together with Henre Louw from Pretoria, stamped their mark on the Marina Mile…

10 Jan 2019
Ho, Weber swim to victory at Sanlam Cape Mile

South Africa’s Olympians Chad Ho and Michelle Weber claimed victory at the Sanlam Cape Mile brought at the picturesque Eikenhof…

19 Feb 2018
jeffreys bay property for sale
Property of the week – cosy Wavecrest home

Price: R940 000 This is a great starter home and has three bedrooms,two bathrooms and two reception rooms. Situated in…

02 Aug 2018
Roger Finch becomes 1st South African swimmer to complete the Triple Crown

Roger Finch completed a crossing of the Catalina Channel earlier this week to become the first South African to successfully…

04 Oct 2012
Property of the week – Spectacular Marina Martinique apartment

This spectacular north facing, ground floor unit is situated in the most sought after block of the La Caribe development…

15 Dec 2017
Metsi EP Open Water Swim Champs at Marina Martinique today

The swim season is in full swing with the Metsi Eastern Province Open Water Swim Champs taking place today at…

02 Feb 2014
Open water swim season starts

The Jeffreys Bay open water swimmers kicked off the summer season at Marina Martinique this morning in chilly 16.5 degree…

04 Oct 2011
Bargain property on Marina Martinique

Imagine waking up with the sun peering over the pristine canals of Marina Martinique and the call of the birds…

07 Jun 2010
Early morning on Marina Martinique

It is a beautiful morning in Jeffreys Bay and the swimmers who frequent the canals at Marina Martinique in the…

13 May 2010
JBay Winterfest starts in 3 weeks time

With just over three weeks to go, Jeffreys Bay is buzzing with Winterfest fever as the usually quiet town gears…

22 Jun 2017
Martina Grimaldi wins 25 K swim at European Champs

An Italian swimmer who trained and raced at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay in 2011 as part of her build…

18 Aug 2014
jeffreys bay marina mile
Marina Mile a sizzling success

Wet and chilly conditions did little to deter open water swimmers from all over South Africa who descended upon Jeffreys…

17 Dec 2015
JBay locals go to Funky Town

Jeffreys Bay locals were treated to a sneak preview of its latest self catering accommodation in Jeffreys Bay offering when Funky…

09 May 2012
marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December 2018

One of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay holiday season calendar, the Marina Mile, will take place on 30…

04 Dec 2018