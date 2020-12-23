Photo of the day – Rocky Coast Farm sunset

The beaches may be closed and confusion reigns whether we can access the ocean over rocks or via lagoons but that hasnt stopped the sun from setting over the ocean at Rocky Coast farm.

We do seem to be living in a new normal where a family visit to be beach is no longer guaranteed and this has severely impacted tourism in the wider Jeffreys Bay region.

The DA led Kouga Municipality has applied to the courts to overturn the ban on beaches and we will find out more today about that process.

In the meantime we can enjoy this magnificent image of Rocky Coast Farm by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright