Matt McGillivray debuts on World Championship Tour

Jeffreys Bay Surfing 22 December 2020

JBay local and World Championship Tour surfer Matt McGillivray had a remarkable debut after waiting a year for the tour to commence.

What would have been the final tournament of the 2020 season, the Billabong Pipe Masters, became the first contest of the 2020/2021 season, with the WSL anxious to get started with their respective tours.

McGillivray, a tour rookie, showed his prowess in the powerful waves of the Banzai Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu. He managed to beat some highly rated surfers en route to his ninth-place finish.

Matt placed second in his seeding heat and leapfrogged through to round three as a result. In the third round, he came up against the on-form Hawaiian star Seth Moniz and defeated him with some power surfing.

In the round of 16, Matt Came up against the favourite, Hawaiian John John Florence. Matt bowed out to the two times world champion in what was a low scoring heat. Florence went on to win the event, claiming his first ever Pipe Masters trophy.

The world tour is a long haul, and with a great start like this, Matt can be comfortable in the knowledge that he has what it takes to do well.

He has the moves, is skilled when it gets bigger and dangerous, and he has the big match temperament to help him deal with any of the big names on tour.

The Championship Tour stays in Hawaii for the next event, the Sunset Open at Sunset Beach. This event’s waiting period starts on January 19th.

McGillivray has already proven himself in the big and shifting waves of Sunset.

He posted a quarter-final finish in the Vans World Cup Of Surfing in 2019, the final result needed to see him qualify for the current season.

