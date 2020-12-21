Man arrested for murder at the Gamtoos River bridge

A 33 year old man is due to appear in court in Humansdorp today for the murder of his heavily pregnant wife.

He was arrested on the scene on Friday morning on the N2 at Gamtoos River bridge.

A truck driver was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Jeffreys Bay when he saw a blue sedan in the middle of the road with both front doors open.

He stopped to investigate and saw no one, but after noticing traces of blood he called the police.

SAPS immediately responded and the woman’s body was found in the bushes and the suspect arrested. She was said to be about eight months pregnant.

The suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.