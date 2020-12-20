fbpx

Big Wave Surfer Matt Bromley and the Swell Chase of a Lifetime

Big Wave Surfer Matt Bromley and the Swell Chase of a Lifetime
Uncategorized 20 December 2020

South African big wave surfer Matt Bromley recently chased a big swell all the way to Hawaii. After surfing the swell at Jaws, off the island of Maui, he followed it to Northern California to surf it again.

“It was one of the wildest trips of my life,” said Bromley. “Two and a half days of travel with my boards, with multiple COVID tests and travelling with a mask and health forms. To be honest, it was so tricky and stressful.”

Matt is hardcore and is not one to back down when things get challenging. He arrived on Maui to meet the swell at Jaws –one of the biggest paddle-in waves in the world – and slept in a tent in his friends garden.

“I didn’t actually sleep a wink that night,” said Matt of his first night on Maui. “I was so jet-lagged, and I could hear the explosions from the waves at Jaws. I was 10 kilometres away, and I could hear them so clearly. It was terrifying.”

Big wave surfing is divided into two schools. One is for those surfers who use jet-ski assist in getting into the big waves – they get towed into the big waves with relative ease. The other school is for those surfers who paddle into big waves, and it is this school that Matt was representing on this adventure. He was going to attempt to paddle into the biggest waves of the swell, using arm-power only.

The next morning at Jaws, the waves were in the region of 50-foot. Matt had a few good ones under the belt before disaster struck. “I put my head down and paddled for what looked like the wave of my life,” said the Monster Energy athlete. “I got some wind under my board on the way down and wiped out. The wave sent me so deep I thought both my eardrums were going to pop.”

Matt survived, however, and the assembled big wave surfers made a note of the swell pushing to California, and to the Mavericks big wave spot. Matt decided to get on a red-eye flight from Hawaii to California to meet the swell, again. The following day he was at Half Moon Bay and getting a boat out at Mavericks.

Article continues below...

“It was massive,” said Matt. “The biggest, most perfect surf at Mavericks in years. There were 40-foot bombs and bigger waves on the outside ledge. I got four waves in as many hours, as it was a challenge to find the best ones in the giant conditions.”

These days Matt, and other big wave surfers, wear impact vests when surfing big waves. These vests have c02 cartridges that inflate the vest and bring the surfer to the surface.

“At the end of my surf, I pushed hard to get into a big one, but I ended up pin-dropping into the tube. I went so deep, and I need to pull three cartridges to get to the surface.”

Matt made it to the surface, and called it a day, after the most exciting and dangerous 2-day big wave swell chase of his life.

Photo: Matt Bromley, Jaws/Peahi, photo © Marco Arellano Monster Energy

Related Posts

Italo Ferreira claims maiden Surfing World Title

Italo Ferreira (BRA) is the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Champion after defeating his closest rival, Gabriel Medina (BRA), in a heated Final…

21 Dec 2019
Jordy Smith stays with sponsor O’Neill

South African surfer has re-signed with his sponsor O’Neill for another 5 years. Regarded as one of the most naturally…

16 Jan 2013
Dylan comes 2nd in Fox Surfer X

  After winning the surf section of the unique cross over Surf/Motor X competition, Dylan Lightfoot held on in the…

16 Aug 2010
Gina Smith wins Rip Curl Grom Search

Light rain, thick mist, a forced move from Long Beach to the Muizenberg Pavilion on Day one and some great…

07 Jun 2011
Keane Hansen surfs the Mentawai’s

  Well known local surfer Trevor Hansen and his son Keane have been living the life surfing the Mentawai’s off the…

30 Jul 2010
Supertubes Surfing Foundation is protecting our beaches

Driving past the Supertubes Park in Da Gama Road Jeffreys Bay, one cannot miss the changes that are happening in…

20 May 2010
Greg Emslie wins in East London

Greg Emslie continued his domination of South African surfing by clinching the title in the 4A-Rated, R40 000 Captain Morgan…

16 Mar 2011
Dylan through to Round 3 in Bali

The Oakley World Pro Junior Bali moved to Keramas for day three of competition. Bali’s famous right hand reef break…

06 Oct 2011
The Eddie runs in huge surf at Waimea Bay

Californian Greg Long has won the 2009 Quiksilver In Memory Of Eddie Aikau in giant surf at Waimea Bay, Hawaii….

10 Dec 2009
Billabong Pipe Masters – in memory of Andy Irons

The final stop on the 2010 ASP World Tour, the Billabong Pipe Masters in Memory of Andy Irons, is live…

09 Dec 2010
Kelly Slater dominates at US Open of Surfing

A lingering south swell provided tricky and at times difficult conditions for the men and women at the US Open…

01 Aug 2012
All eyes on Beyrick De Vries at the Vans Triple Crown

The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing (VTCS) is underway in Hawaii, and there is much interest in Durban surfer Beyrick…

15 Nov 2019
Jordy Smith Wins World Cup of Surfing in Hawaii

Jordy Smith won the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Sunset Beach to claim his first victory in Hawaiian waves…

06 Dec 2016
Can Jordy Smith still win the World Title?

With Gabriel Medina’s incredible sweep of the European leg, the 2017 World Title race is now going down to the…

29 Oct 2017
Surfers giving back – No Nukes At Thyspunt & Japan Aid Paddle a Thon.

The tragic images of the Japan earthquake and tsunami rocked the world. Perhaps even worse is the ongoing disaster from…

06 May 2011