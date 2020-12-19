fbpx

Municipal Office hours for the festive season
19 December 2020

Residents and visitors are advised that the Kouga municipality will be open over the festive season, with the following exceptions and arrangements:

1. Municipal offices will close at 13:00 on 24 December and 31 December.
2. Municipal offices will be closed on public holidays.
3. Essential services such as refuse removal will continue on public holidays and emergency services will be on stand-by.
4. Service faults can be logged with the municipal call centre on 042 200 2200, through the Link service delivery app or by sending a whatsapp to 081 760 9183.
5. Fire emergencies can be reported on the all-hours number 042 291 0250 or by phoning 112 from any cellular network.
6. There may be times that buildings will have to be closed for COVID-19 decontamination. Notice will be given on the Kouga Municipality Facebook page should this be necessary.

