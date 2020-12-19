fbpx

Decrease in Kouga Covid-19 active cases

Jeffreys Bay 19 December 2020

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga this past week.

According to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, the number of active cases in the region stood at 297 on 18 December 2020.

The breakdown per town was as follows: Humansdorp 104, Jeffreys Bay 100, St Francis 33, Patensie 20, Hankey 17, Loerie 13, Thornhill 7 and Oyster Bay 2.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of COVID-19 infections in Kouga to date to 4402, including 4025 recoveries and 80 deaths.

