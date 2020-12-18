Jordy through to quarter finals of Billabong Pipe Masters

The World Surf League resumed the 50th edition of the Billabong Pipe Masters as consistent 8 – 10 foot swells rolled in at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore.

The day opened with Heat 2 of the Elimination Round. Julian Wilson (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS), and Miguel Tudela (PER) were originally slated to compete in Heat 1 of the Elimination Round, but Tudela was forced to withdraw from the competition after suffering four broken ribs over the weekend. Wilson and Ewing automatically advanced to the Round of 32.

Rookie Jack Robinson (AUS) won Heat 8 with a combined score of 17.73 (out of a possible 20) for the highest score of the day against fellow Australian Julian Wilson (AUS).

Robinson will face 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater (USA) in Heat 4 of the Round of 16. Slater won Heat 7 with a combined score of 12.80 in the Round of 32 against Ethan Ewing (AUS).

“I got a bad wave at the start of my heat, I almost hurt myself,” said Slater, “then all a sudden, I got two good ones and got a third good one toward the end of the heat.”

John John Florence (HAW) defeated JBay local Matthew McGillivray in Heat 2 of the Round of 16, claiming a spot in the Quarterfinals, and will face Fioravanti in Heat 1.

Jordy Smith also advanced to the Quarterfinals after winning Heat 3 of the Round of 16 against Caio Ibelli (BRA) with a combined score of 11.67.

Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask Round of 16 Heat Line-ups

Heat 4: Kelly Slater (USA), Jack Robinson (AUS)

Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Heat 6: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 8: Jadson Andre (BRA), Kanoa Igarashi (JAP)

Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask Quarterfinal Heat Line-ups

Heat 1: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. John John Florence (HAW)

Heat 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. TBD