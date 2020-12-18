fbpx

Jordy through to quarter finals of Billabong Pipe Masters

Jordy through to quarter finals of Billabong Pipe Masters
Surfing 18 December 2020

The World Surf League resumed the 50th edition of the Billabong Pipe Masters as consistent 8 – 10 foot swells rolled in at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore.

The day opened with Heat 2 of the Elimination Round. Julian Wilson (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS), and Miguel Tudela (PER) were originally slated to compete in Heat 1 of the Elimination Round, but Tudela was forced to withdraw from the competition after suffering four broken ribs over the weekend. Wilson and Ewing automatically advanced to the Round of 32.

Rookie Jack Robinson (AUS) won Heat 8 with a combined score of 17.73 (out of a possible 20) for the highest score of the day against fellow Australian Julian Wilson (AUS).
Robinson will face 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater (USA) in Heat 4 of the Round of 16. Slater won Heat 7 with a combined score of 12.80 in the Round of 32 against Ethan Ewing (AUS).

“I got a bad wave at the start of my heat, I almost hurt myself,” said Slater, “then all a sudden, I got two good ones and got a third good one toward the end of the heat.”

John John Florence (HAW) defeated JBay local Matthew McGillivray in Heat 2 of the Round of 16, claiming a spot in the Quarterfinals, and will face Fioravanti in Heat 1.

Jordy Smith also advanced to the Quarterfinals after winning Heat 3 of the Round of 16 against Caio Ibelli (BRA) with a combined score of 11.67.

Article continues below...

Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask Round of 16 Heat Line-ups

Heat 4: Kelly Slater (USA), Jack Robinson (AUS)
Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Ryan Callinan (AUS)
Heat 6: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)
Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Jack Freestone (AUS)
Heat 8: Jadson Andre (BRA), Kanoa Igarashi (JAP)

Billabong Pipe Masters presented by Hydro Flask Quarterfinal Heat Line-ups

Heat 1: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. John John Florence (HAW)
Heat 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. TBD

Related Posts

Steven Sawyer Takes Runner-Up Spot at World Longboard Champs

Jeffreys Bay local Steven Sawyer finished runner-up to Brazilian Phil Rajzman in the final of the 2016 Jeep World Longboard…

12 Dec 2016
Jordy Smith leads the World Championship tour

Jordy Smith hasn’t been on top of the Jeep Leaderboard since leaving Jeffreys Bay after winning the JBay Open in…

15 Aug 2017
corona open jbay john john florence rip curl pro bells beach
John John Florence wins Bells – Jordy finishes 3rd

Courtney Conlogue (USA) and John John Florence (HAW) have won the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach , Stop No. 2 on the 2019 World…

28 Apr 2019
J’BAY SURFERS ROCK IN DURBAN SURF CONTEST

Dominique Absersalie beat Bertie Stuurman in the Quiksilver Future Stars surf event in Durban yesterday.  This means Dominique has won…

03 Apr 2010
Jordy Maree places 3rd in Senegal Pro

Jordy Maree (Kalk Bay) posted the best result by a South African in the inaugural Senegal Pro presented by BKS…

01 Apr 2019
The Old Bar at the Savoy Hotel

   Jeffreys Bay was a different place in the 1980’s.  There were no fast food shops or 24 hour convenience…

29 May 2010
Next stop Tahiti for pro surf tour

The Billabong Pro Tahiti, Event No 5 of the 2011 ASP World Title tour, is set to commence this Saturday…

16 Aug 2011
Big Waves for Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge

The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge was run in massive waves and provided non-stop action for six hours straight, showcasing the…

13 Feb 2020
Jordy Smith ready for Hurley Pro @ Trestles

  Swell forecasts are looking promising for start of the Hurley Pro at Trestles, which runs from 12 – 18…

12 Sep 2010
Kelly Slater Wins Volcom Pipe Pro in pumping surf

Eleven time world champion Kelly Slater  has won the Volcom Pipe Pro in epic, triple overhead barrels with a series…

07 Feb 2014
Dylan comes 2nd in Fox Surfer X

  After winning the surf section of the unique cross over Surf/Motor X competition, Dylan Lightfoot held on in the…

16 Aug 2010
Billabong Pipe Masters – in memory of Andy Irons

The final stop on the 2010 ASP World Tour, the Billabong Pipe Masters in Memory of Andy Irons, is live…

09 Dec 2010
Jordy slips to Number 2 ranked surfer in the world

Kelly Slater the nine times World Surfing Champion, has taken out the 2010 Hurley Pro at Trestles in flawless six-foot…

20 Sep 2010
Can Kelly Slater make in 11 in 2011?

The Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast is just a few short days away from commencing and the opening event of the…

24 Feb 2011
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
WSL Championship Tour to kick off in Hawaii

Lower Trestles is back on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) calendar in 2021, this time as the stage of the…

18 Nov 2020