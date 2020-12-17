fbpx

DA launches fight to reopen beaches

DA launches fight to reopen beaches
Jeffreys Bay 17 December 2020

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape welcomes the decision by the Kouga Municipality to seek urgent relief from the Eastern Cape High Court regarding the closure of the province’s beaches over Covid-19 infection fears, in the hopes of having this irrational decision overturned.

This includes the popular beaches of Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay which have been closed, leaving holidaymakers and locals unable to access Main Beach and Cape St Francis beaches.

“The DA is of the firm belief that the national government’s blanket closure of all Eastern Cape beaches has been imposed unjustly, and that it has already had a devastating impact on the province’s fragile tourism sector,” said Andrew Whitfield, the DA Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson.

“It is also our view that the national government has not been fair, rational or consistent in its imposition of this regulation across the country, as evidenced by the lesser restrictions imposed on KwaZulu-Natal.

Further, the closure of our beaches goes against the scientific advice and recommendations made by medical experts and will be impossible to strictly enforce,” said Whitfield.

“Tourism is one of Kouga’s, and the Eastern Cape’s, key economic sectors, especially over the busy summer festive season. The closure of beaches will have a devastating economic impact on the people of Kouga and the rest of the province, and the DA will not stand by and allow businesses, residents and visitors to suffer,” added Whitfield.

Article continues below...

There is also concern that the closure of beaches and parks will lead to people congregating at other venues, including private residences, where the risk of infection is even higher.

“The DA-governed Kouga municipality will take up the fight for our beaches to be reopened. We hope that success in our application will lead to all the provincial beaches being reopened.

We will take this fight to the courts to guarantee that there are still thriving coastal economies in this province, despite the national government’s irrational attempts to stifle them,” concluded Whitfield.

Photo: Joey Nel

Related Posts

Property market takes a breather in Kouga

The property markets in both Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay appear to be heading into buyers territory as the…

24 Apr 2019
kouga dam
Kouga and the Mighty Men to give thanks for the rain

Two prayer days, including a session arranged by the Mighty Men Eastern Cape, will take place in the Kouga region…

05 Oct 2018
Council pledges to eradicate bucket system

Eradicating the bucket system will top the municipality’s agenda to improve living standards in informal settlements over the next four…

05 Mar 2018
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Illegal connections tripping up service delivery

The Kouga Municipality is facing an uphill battle to prevent illegal electricity connections to the grid. Attempts to disconnect illegal…

03 May 2017
Kouga Municipality creates indigenous garden

Kouga Municipality has gone indigenous to celebrate the arrival of Spring. The garden at the municipality’s Jeffreys Bay headquarters received…

08 Sep 2016
kouga municipality traffic vehicles
Kouga Municipality seeks advanced Road Safety Solution

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: COMMUNTY SERVICES NOTICE NO: 127/2020 RE-ADVERTISEMENT: ADVANCED ROAD SAFETY LAW ENFORCEMENT SOLUTION Prospective Service Providers…

24 Aug 2020
Public has big role to play in new development plan for Kouga

KOUGA communities should not underestimate the importance of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and the role residents play in putting…

08 Nov 2016
Another levy for cash strapped consumers

Residents of the Kouga will have to pay a so called fire levy as from July next year. That is…

19 Dec 2011
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality needs IT Software

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: FINANCE (ICT) NOTICE NO: 185/2020 REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): RENEWAL AND UPGRADE OF KOUGA MUNICIPALITY’S…

27 Oct 2020
Kouga Municipality writes off R 465 million

At a Special Council meeting held at The Links, St Francis Bay, the Kouga Council resolved to write off R…

19 Feb 2015
Plant a tree and save the future

Jeffreys Bay – Planting a tree is said to be one of the best ways to secure your children and…

25 Jun 2019
Lockdown procedures for Building Plans, Land-use applications and Site inspections

Kouga’s Town Planning section is not yet open to the public, but building plans can now be submitted electronically or…

19 Jun 2020
Kouga to investigate R 483 million of irregular, wasteful expenditure

THE Kouga Council is set to re-open investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure totalling R 483,2 million and…

08 Feb 2017
DA is for the poor people says ANC

During a budget debate in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council yesterday ANC Councillor Andile Mfunda referred to the DA as…

28 Mar 2014
marina martinique, property jeffreys bay
Kouga Residents invited to rate municipal service delivery

Kouga Municipality will be running its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey from 18 June to 18 July this year. The Speaker…

27 Jun 2018